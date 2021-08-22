UrduPoint.com

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Sunday that another 163 new cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant were confirmed, bringing the total number of such cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 999.

"So far, the Delta variant has hit 23 out of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces," the MoH said in a statement, adding that only in Kep and Kratie provinces the variant has not been found yet.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng renewed his call on people across the country to be more cautious as the Delta variant is more contagious than other previously circulating strains.

"Please continue implementing the guideline on the 3 do's and 3 don'ts strictly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," he said in the statement.

The 3 do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the 3 don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

