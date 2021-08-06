UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Delta Variant Cases Surge To 327 With 67 New Cases

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Cambodia's Delta variant cases surge to 327 with 67 new cases

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Cambodia confirmed another 67 new cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant on Friday, raising the kingdom's total number of the Delta variant cases to 327, the health ministry said in a statement.

Laboratory testing by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia during the past two days found COVID-19 variant B.1.617-2 (Delta) on 25 local residents and 42 travelers from overseas, the ministry said.

The local cases were detected in capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Kampong Thom, Kampong Cham, Svay Rieng and Stung Treng, it added.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng renewed his call on people to be more cautious as the Delta variant had been spreading in the community.

"Please continue to implement the three do's and three don'ts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," he said in the statement. "And for those who undergo a quarantine, they must strictly abide by the rules in order to prevent large-scale community transmission."The three do's include wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 meters, and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

