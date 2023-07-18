(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's export to RCEP countries up 24 pct in H1 Cambodia's total export to other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries amounted to 4.07 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of 2023, up 24 percent from 3.28 billion dollars over the same period last year, said the Ministry of Commerce's latest report released on Tuesday.

During the January-June period this year, Cambodia's top three export destinations under the RCEP were Vietnam, China and Japan, the report said.

The Southeast Asian country shipped products worth nearly 1.

43 billion dollars to Vietnam, up 22 percent; 713 million dollars to China, up 17 percent; and 545 million dollars to Japan, up 1 percent, the report added.

The RCEP free trade deal comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states and their five trading partners - China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesman Penn Sovicheat said RCEP, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2022, has been a major driving force for Cambodia's export growth in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.