Cambodia's First Monkeypox Patient Recovers: Health Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Cambodia's first monkeypox patient recovers: health spokesperson

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Cambodia's first imported monkeypox case, who fled from Thailand despite a positive test result, has recovered after having received treatment for nearly two weeks, a health spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Nigerian man, 27-year-old Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, was caught by the Cambodian authorities in the capital's Chamkarmon district on July 23 and sent to a hospital for treatment.

"The Nigerian man, hospitalized for monkeypox treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Aug.

6, 2022," Ministry of Health secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in a news release.

The man's release came after his test result from the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia on Friday showed negative for monkeypox, she said.

Vandine added all of the five people in Cambodia known to have been in direct contact with the man also tested negative for the disease.

The World Health Organization declared on July 23 that the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak outside of the traditional endemic areas in Africa has already turned into a public health emergency of international concern.

