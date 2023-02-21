UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's FM To Visit Neighboring Thailand On Closer Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Cambodia's FM to visit neighboring Thailand on closer ties

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) --:Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will pay an official visit to Thailand on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 to increase cooperation between the two neighbors, said a foreign ministry press statement on Tuesday.

"The two deputy prime ministers will hold a bilateral meeting to deliberate across-the-board aspects of the excellent bilateral relationship and thriving cooperation ranging from trade, investment, tourism and labor to connectivity, education, health, and culture," it said.

"Cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) framework as well as regional and international issues of common interest will also be touched upon," it added.

In Bangkok, Sokhonn will also pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the statement said.

It added that the traditional friendship, good neighborliness, and close all-round cooperation between the two kingdoms have been constantly deepened and expanded, reaching the level of "Partners for Peace and Prosperity." The two neighbors have enjoyed remarkably strong ties in trade, investment and tourism for years.

According to official figures by the Cambodian side, the bilateral trade volume reached 4.66 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 14.2 percent, while Cambodia attracted 44 million dollars in investment from Thailand.

In addition, Thailand was the largest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia, with more than 853,000 Thais visiting the kingdom in 2022, according to Cambodia's Ministry of Tourism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Education Visit Bangkok Cambodia From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

14 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

15 minutes ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.