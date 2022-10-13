UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Garment, Footwear, Travel Goods Exports Top 10 Bln USD In First 9 Months

Cambodia's garment, footwear, travel goods exports top 10 bln USD in first 9 months

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Cambodia's garment, footwear and travel goods industry has registered a 24 percent rise in exports during the first nine months of 2022, according to a news release from the General Department of Customs and Excise on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation exported the products totally worth 10.25 billion U.S. Dollars during the January-September period this year, up 24 percent from 8.24 billion dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

The garment, footwear and travel goods industry is the largest foreign exchange earner for Cambodia, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the kingdom's total export value, the report added.

Ministry of Commerce's undersecretary of state and spokesman Penn Sovicheat attributed the growth to the full resumption of socio-economic activities in the country, trade preferences, and rising global demand as the global COVID-19 pandemic has waned.

"The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement, which entered into force earlier this year, has also contributed to this significant growth," he told Xinhua.

Ministry of Labor's Secretary of State Heng Sour said during a press conference on Wednesday that the garment, footwear and travel goods industry consists of more than 1,200 factories and branches, employing some 830,000 workers, mostly female.

