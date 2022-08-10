UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Garment Manufacturers Group Worries Over Drop In Purchase Orders From Western Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) --:The Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC) on Wednesday expressed concern over a decline in purchase orders from Western countries for the second half of 2022.

GMAC Secretary-General Ken Loo said the unstable global situation and the likeliness of an economic downturn mainly in Western countries have raised "serious concern over the export situation for the second half of the year.

""Many members have informed the GMAC of the reduced /revised order situation and some have sought legal advice from GMAC legal team on the procedure for a possible partial production suspension," he said in a news release.

"The GMAC is conducting an extensive survey among all members to analyze the order situation more accurately," he added.

