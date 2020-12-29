UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia's Hun Sen Hails Extraction Of Country's 'first Drop Of Oil'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Cambodia's Hun Sen hails extraction of country's 'first drop of oil'

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Cambodian premier Hun Sen announced Tuesday that the kingdom had extracted its first drop of crude oil from its waters, a long-awaited milestone for one of Southeast Asia's poorest nations.

The Gulf of Thailand boasts significant oil deposits, with Chevron first finding proven reserves off Cambodia in 2005.

But production stalled as the government and the US giant failed to reach a revenue-sharing agreement, leading the firm to sell its stake to Singapore's KrisEnergy in 2014.

Hun Sen hailed the first extraction of crude "a new achievement for Cambodia's economy".

"The first drop of oil has been produced." "The year 2021 is coming... and we have received a huge gift for our nation -- the first oil production in our territory," he said in a Facebook post.

The crude was taken from an area off the southwestern coast of Sihanoukville.

Chevron's discovery of the reserves led the kingdom to be feted as the region's next potential petro-state, with the government estimating hundreds of millions of barrels of crude were beneath its waters.

KrisEnergy currently holds a 95 percent stake of the block where the oil was taken from, while the government holds the rest.

The company expects a peak production rate of 7,500 barrels a day from an initial phase -- a modest amount compared with Cambodia's oil-producing neighbours Vietnam and Thailand.

But the revenues could be significant for the government, which estimated in 2017 that it would make at least $500 million in royalties and taxes from the first phase of the project.

The discovery also raised concerns of how Cambodia -- a country long ranked poorly in terms of transparency -- would use its new-found wealth but Hun Sen, Asia's longest-serving leader, dismissed them, calling the extraction "a blessing" for Cambodians.

"It is not a curse like it has been cited by some ill-will people," he said.

Related Topics

Thailand Facebook Company Oil Hun Singapore Cambodia Vietnam 2017 Post From Government Agreement Asia Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

10 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

10 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

11 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.