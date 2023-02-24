UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Insurance Industry Grows 10.6 Pct In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :-- Cambodia's insurance industry recorded a total premium of 331.8 million U.S. Dollars in 2022, up 10.6 percent from 299.8 million dollars in a year earlier, a report by the Insurance Regulator of Cambodia (IRC) showed on Friday.

The growth was generated from 18 general insurers, 14 life insurers, seven micro-insurance companies and one reinsurance firm, the report said.

The gross premium of general insurance market in 2022 was 132.3 million dollars, an increase of 7 percent compared to 2021, while life insurance premium totaled 193.8 million dollars, up 12.6 percent, and micro-insurance premium amounted to 5.7 million dollars, up 35 percent, the report added.

