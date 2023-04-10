Close
Cambodia's Int'l Trade Down 14.5 Pct In Q1: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Cambodia's int'l trade down 14.5 pct in Q1: report

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Cambodia recorded 11.25 billion U.S. Dollars in its international trade during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, down 14.5 percent from 13.16 billion dollars over the same period last year, said an official report released Monday.

The kingdom's total export was valued at 5.39 billion dollars during the January-March period this year, down 5.7 percent year-on-year, and total import was registered at 5.86 billion dollars, down 21.3 percent, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise's report.

The report showed that the Southeast Asian nation exported garment, footwear and travel goods products worth 2.42 billion dollars in Q1 this year, down 22 percent from 3.12 billion dollars in the same period last year.

The garment, footwear and travel goods industry is the largest foreign exchange earner for Cambodia. The sector consists of roughly 1,100 factories and branches, employing about 750,000 workers, mostly female.

