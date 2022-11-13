UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Int'l Trade Up Nearly 15 Pct In 10 Months Year On Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Cambodia's int'l trade up nearly 15 pct in 10 months year on year

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Cambodia's international trade volume hit 44.5 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 10 months of 2022, up 14.9 percent from 38.7 billion dollars over the same period last year, an official report showed on Saturday.

The kingdom's total exports were valued at 18.

7 billion dollars during the January-October period this year, up 19 percent year on year, and total imports reached 25.8 billion dollars, up 12 percent, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise's report.

China remained the biggest trading partner of Cambodia, followed by the United States, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, the report said.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's undersecretary of state Penn Sovicheat attributed the growth to the full resumption of socio-economic activities, free trade agreements, and a rise in global demand.

