PHNOM PENH, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:The Cambodian government had a total public debt stock of 9.47 billion U.S. Dollars as of September 2022, according to the Cambodia Public Debt Statistical Bulletin published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Tuesday.

The public debt comprised 68 percent from bilateral Developing Partners (DPs) and 32 percent from multilateral DPs, the bulletin said.

"The composition of the public debt stock is comprised of foreign currencies, of which 43 percent is USD (U.

S. Dollar), 20 percent is SDR (Special Drawing Rights), 12 percent is CNY (Chinese Yuan), 10 percent is JPY (Japanese Yen), six percent is EUR (euro) and the rest is local and other currencies," the bulletin said.

During the January-September period this year, the government had signed new concessional loans with DPs in total amount of 1.21 billion U.S. dollars, which accounted for 59 percent of the ceiling permitted by law, it said.