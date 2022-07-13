UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Rubber Export Up 3 Pct In First Half Of 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Cambodia's rubber export up 3 pct in first half of 2022

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Cambodia exported 135,137 tons of dry rubber in the first half of 2022, up 3 percent over the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Wednesday.

The kingdom made 215.8 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-June period this year, down 2.9 percent from 222.4 million dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,597 U.

S. dollars in the first six months of 2022, about 91 dollars lower than that of the same period last year," Him Oun, director-general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 404,044 hectares, in which the trees on 310,193 hectares, or 77 percent, are old enough to be tapped, the report said.

