PHNOM PENH, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's "Stop COVID QR Code," a location and contact-tracing app designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has won the Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge award from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the country's Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) said in a press statement on Sunday.

The Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge, launched in June in collaboration with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), sought to identify scalable, innovative and digital solutions that will enable countries, societies, communities, institutions and individuals from the Global South to deal with the cascading effects of the pandemic.