UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's "Stop COVID QR Code" Wins Int'l Digital Innovation Award

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Cambodia's "Stop COVID QR Code" wins int'l digital innovation award

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Cambodia's "Stop COVID QR Code," a location and contact-tracing app designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has won the Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge award from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the country's Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) said in a press statement on Sunday.

The Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge, launched in June in collaboration with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), sought to identify scalable, innovative and digital solutions that will enable countries, societies, communities, institutions and individuals from the Global South to deal with the cascading effects of the pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations Itu June Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st October 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 ..

UAE advance to AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals with victory over Oman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.