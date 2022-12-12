UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Total Export Up 18 Pct In First 11 Months Of 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodia exported products totally worth 20.4 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 11 months of 2022, up 18 percent from 17.3 billion dollars over the same period last year, a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise showed on Monday.

Main exported products included apparel, footwear, and travel goods, bicycles, and a number of agricultural goods such as rice, rubber, cassava, bananas and mangoes, the report said.

The top five export destinations for Cambodia during the January-November period this year were the United States, Vietnam, China, Germany and Japan, the report added.

Meanwhile, the kingdom recorded a total import of 27.7 billion dollars, up 9 percent from 25.4 billion dollars over the same period last year, the report said, adding that key imported items included oil and gas, raw materials for garment, footwear and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, and consuming products, among others.

Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's undersecretary of state and spokesman Penn Sovicheat said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA), both of which took effect earlier this year, are contributors to boosting the country's exports.

"Our export growth is a testament to the bigger market access of our products to the RCEP member countries, including China, with preferential tariffs," he told Xinhua. "The two FTAs will give a boost to our trade growth in the long term."

