PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Cambodia's Zero-Snaring Campaign phase-2 in protected areas has come to an end with fruitful outcomes, a senior official said Friday.

Ministry of Environment's Secretary of State Neth Pheaktra said that the Zero-Snaring Campaign phase-2 launched in March relates to various targeted provinces in Cambodia including Pursat, Kampong Speu, Koh Kong, Siem Reap, Pailin and Battambang.

"It has been a very fruitful campaign to safeguard our wildlife and biodiversity," he told Xinhua. "Although the Zero-Snaring Campaign phase-2 ends, we still continue to urge wild meat lovers to stop consumption, traders to stop trading, and snare setters to stop setting up snares in our protected areas."