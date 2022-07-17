UrduPoint.com

Cameron Smith Makes Stunning Surge In British Open Finale

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 10:20 PM

St Andrews, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Cameron Smith produced a stunning surge on the back nine to overtake Rory McIlroy and grab the lead in the final round of the 150th British Open at St Andrews on Sunday.

Australian Smith had led the Open at the halfway stage but finished Saturday's third round four shots behind McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, who were out in front on 16 under par.

However, Smith reached the turn at two-under for his round and then embarked on a stunning run of five successive birdies from the 10th to move to 19 under par for the championship as he took to the 15th tee.

Behind him, McIlroy -- chasing his fifth major title -- was two-under for his round after 13 holes, and 18-under overall.

Cameron Young, playing with Smith in the penultimate pairing, sat on 17-under with McIlroy's partner Hovland on 15-under.

If two or more players finish the final round level, there will be a four-hole play-off over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes.

The last play-off to decide the winner of a British Open came at St Andrews in 2015, when Zach Johnson emerged victorious.

