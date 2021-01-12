UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameroon Army Denies Civilian 'massacre'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Cameroon army denies civilian 'massacre'

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Cameroon's army on Monday denied allegations from local media and aid groups that it had killed civilians during a raid in the country's anglophone Southwest region, saying the dead were "terrorists".

Army spokesman Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo nevertheless said in a statement that "a scrupulous investigation has been ordered to uncover every detail" of the events on Sunday.

During a "preventive" raid on "terrorist groups' positions" in Mautu, in the Southwest region, "armed individuals... immediately opened fire" on the soldiers, who "inflicted an appropriate response on them," Atonfack said.

"Several terrorists were neutralised, others wounded or put to flight," he added.

Following the raid, images claiming to show civilian victims had been posted to social media.

While none have so far been verified or dated, some aid groups and local online media have alleged the soldiers "massacred" 10 civilians including at least one woman and one child, without citing evidence.

"Terrorist leaders... have come up with a jumble of macabre images to try and lay the blame on our defence forces for a massacre in Mautu," Atonfack said.

Mostly populated by an English-speaking minority, Cameroon's Northwest and Southwest regions have for over three years been the theatre of a bloody conflict between armed groups fighting for independence and government forces.

Civilians are often caught up in the fighting, suffering at the hands of both sides, international aid groups and the UN say.

So far more than 3,000 people have died and more than 700,000 have fled their homes during the conflict.

On December 17, three soldiers went on trial in capital Yaounde for the murder of 13 civilians including 10 children in February 2020, but the hearing immediately adjourned.

The government of 87-year-old President Paul Biya had long denied the troops' responsibility, while the army claimed the deaths happened in an "unfortunate accident" when a fuel tank exploded during a firefight with "terrorists".

Outrage and international pressure ultimately pushed the government to arrest the three men, accused of flouting rules of engagement and covering up the crime in their official report.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Dead Murder Terrorist Fire Army United Nations Minority Social Media Died Yaounde Independence Cameroon Tank Turkish Lira February December Women Sunday 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

40 minutes ago

â€˜Safe Family, Safe Communityâ€™ forum between UA ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

40 minutes ago

UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Again ..

29 minutes ago

Top US Lawmaker Urges Reversal of Houthis Terroris ..

29 minutes ago

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.