UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameroon Bans Festive Events In The Capital Over Surging COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Cameroon bans festive events in the capital over surging COVID-19 infections

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- All festive events in Cameroon's Centre region that hosts the capital city Yaounde have been banned, the region's governor Naseri Paul Bea said in a statement Thursday evening.

He said the decision was taken following an upsurge in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the region.

The decision came after Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute told a COVID-19 task force meeting on Thursday to intensify sensitization campaigns as infections continue to increase in the Central African nation.

As of Friday, Cameroon had registered 47,669 COVID-19 cases, 38,820 recoveries and 721 deaths, according to data released by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Enditem

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Governor Yaounde Cameroon All

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

19 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

Thailand to lift tourist quarantine for popular be ..

2 minutes ago

Saidu Sharif airport to open up Malakand division ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Never Politicizes Issue of Vaccination Agai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.