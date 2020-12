Douala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 37 people including 10 women and four children were killed when their bus hit a truck in central Cameroon, police said on Sunday.

Nineteen other passengers were injured on the bus, which was found in a ravine, Ndikinimeki police commissioner Moantsouog Mempou Paulin told public radio station CRTV.