Cameroon Govt Says 16 Killed In Nightclub Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022

Cameroon govt says 16 killed in nightclub fire

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Cameroon's government said Sunday that 16 people were killed in a fire caused by fireworks in a nightclub in the capital Yaounde.

"The initial report shows 16 dead and eight seriously injured" after the "accidental fire" broke out on in the early hours of Sunday, the communications ministry said in a statement. The tragedy strikes as Cameroon hosts the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.

Africa Football Injured Dead Fire Yaounde Cameroon Sunday Government

