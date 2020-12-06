Cameroon holds first regional vote despite boycott

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Douala, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Cameroon on Sunday held its first indirect regional elections that the long-serving president called partly to defuse the separatist insurgency in the English-speaking west but which the opposition is boycotting as a sham.

In Sunday's election, a 24,000-strong electoral college made up of municipal councillors and traditional chiefs will vote to fill the posts of 900 regional councillors: 90 for each of the country's 10 regions.

But the municipal councils that have the greatest proportion of votes is already dominated by 87-year-old President Paul Biya's party.

The two main opposition parties, Maurice Kamto's Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) and the Social Democratic Front (SDF) are both boycotting the polls.

Biya, who has ruled the country for 38 years, has since 2018 faced an unprecedented surge of street protests against his regime.