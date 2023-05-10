UrduPoint.com

Campaign Launched To Help Chinese Brands Enhance Global Profile

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Campaign launched to help Chinese brands enhance global profile

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A campaign to raise the international influence and competitiveness of Chinese brands was launched on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Initiated by Xinhua news Agency, the Global Tour of China's Brands campaign aims to promote Chinese brands.

As the campaign's initiator, Xinhua will give full play to its resources and strengths to boost the international influence of Chinese brands.

In addition to strengthening the quality of their products, Chinese brands also need the help of influential media to expand presence and recognition, noted Yuan Bingzhong, vice president of Xinhua.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Media

Recent Stories

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

44 minutes ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

1 hour ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

1 hour ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

2 hours ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

2 hours ago
 PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s arrest before SC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.