Campaign launched to help Chinese brands enhance global profile

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A campaign to raise the international influence and competitiveness of Chinese brands was launched on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Initiated by Xinhua news Agency, the Global Tour of China's Brands campaign aims to promote Chinese brands.

As the campaign's initiator, Xinhua will give full play to its resources and strengths to boost the international influence of Chinese brands.

In addition to strengthening the quality of their products, Chinese brands also need the help of influential media to expand presence and recognition, noted Yuan Bingzhong, vice president of Xinhua.