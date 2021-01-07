UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaigners Hail Mexican Ban On Genetically Modified Corn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Campaigners hail Mexican ban on genetically modified corn

Mexico City, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Environmental campaigners have welcomed a Mexican ban on growing genetically modified maize and the phasing out of a controversial weedkiller -- a step that has met opposition in the private sector.

Imports of genetically modified maize will also be gradually prohibited over the next three years, along with the use of glyphosate, an herbicide described by the World Health Organization as "probably carcinogenic." Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government said the decree, which took effect at the start of this year, aimed to safeguard the country's food sovereignty and protect its cherished native corn.

Maize has occupied a prominent place in the Mexican diet since pre-Hispanic times.

It is consumed daily in tortillas and is an essential ingredient in traditional dishes such as tacos.

Environmental group Greenpeace hailed the Mexican moves as "important steps in the advance towards organic production that preserves biodiversity." It said that genetically modified corn and glyphosate "have serious repercussions for farmers and indigenous peoples in Mexico." They also threaten crop diversity that is essential for food production, it warned.

The decree prohibits government agencies from acquiring or using glyphosate in public programs.

It also requires commercial agriculture producers to seek sustainable alternatives.

- Industry opposition - Glyphosate is the main ingredient in the Roundup weedkiller made by Monsanto, the US agrochemical firm bought by German chemical giant Bayer in 2018.

Monsanto also makes seeds that are genetically modified to tolerate the weedkiller.

Last June, Bayer said it had agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end a wave of lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by Roundup.

In contrast to environmentalists, the Mexican group Proccyt representing the crop-protection industry called Lopez Obrador's decree a "backward step." Proccyt warned the move would "affect the entire Mexican countryside and put at risk the stability of prices and the availability of strategic foods such as corn." It said the ban would hurt Mexican farmers trying to compete with rivals in the United States and elsewhere that use glyphosate.

Food and animal feeds containing genetically modified organisms are controversial because of public concerns that they may carry a health risk.

Greenpeace says that genetically engineered crops promote a chemical-intensive model of farming harmful to people and the environment.

In October, Argentina became the first country to approve the growth and consumption of genetically modified wheat, authorizing a drought-resistant variety of the crop.

Related Topics

World Agriculture German Argentina United States Mexico May June October 2018 From Government Wheat Industry Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.