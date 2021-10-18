UrduPoint.com

Campher Inspires Ireland While Sri Lanka Thrash Namibia In T20 World Cup

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

Campher inspires Ireland while Sri Lanka thrash Namibia in T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls as Ireland eased past the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup on Monday while Sri Lanka spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga set up their win over debutants Namibia.

South African-born Campher took a hat-trick and then struck again to return figures of 4-26 and reduce the Dutch from 51-2 to 51-6, Ireland going on to dismiss them for 106 in the Group A opener in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old medium-pacer joined Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga as the only bowlers to take a four wickets in four balls in T20s.

"To be honest, I wasn't really thinking about it," said Campher after the game.

"Maybe it will set in a little bit later. To be honest I'm just happy with the win and that's all that matters." In reply, Ireland lost two early wickets but veteran opener Paul Stirling, who made an unbeaten 30, and Gareth Delany, who scored 44, put on 59 runs for the third wicket to ease into their chase.

Ireland cruised to a seven-wicket win with 4.5 overs to spare as player-of-the-match Campher hit the winning runs for his team's first win over the Netherlands in a World Cup.

Former champions Sri Lanka were the other winners in Group A in Abu Dhabi as they dispatched tournament debutants Namibia also by seven wickets.

Theekshana returned figures of 3-25 and Hasaranga took two wickets to help dismiss Namibia for 96.

Namibia hurt Sri Lanka with three wickets in the chase but Avishka Fernando (30) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) put on an unbeaten stand of 74 to steer the team home in 13.3 overs.

The left-handed Rajapaksa, who survived a dropped catch on 18, smashed four fours and two sixes in his 27-ball blitz.

"We want to get through this qualifying stage. All well went for us," said Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka.

"Theekshana has been outstanding. He has been training with Ajantha Mendis back home and has a lot more to offer in the future.

"Winning all three games will definitely put us in a good state of mind, adjusting to conditions will help in the main tournament."Sri Lanka, who top the Group A table after one match with a higher net run rate, are due to meet Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in a match that will likely determine the group winners.

The top two teams from the group will advance into the next stage and join the heavyweights in the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup.

Related Topics

T20 World Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi Ireland Namibia Netherlands Dasun Shanaka Rashid Khan Avishka Fernando All From Top

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in indus ..

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in industrial sector, advanced technol ..

1 hour ago
 Welsh Man Arrested for Sending Death Threats to UK ..

Welsh Man Arrested for Sending Death Threats to UK Lawmaker - Police

16 minutes ago
 Dubai completes 98% of paperless strategy’s obj ..

Dubai completes 98% of paperless strategy’s objectives

2 hours ago
 5 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

5 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to address public griev ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Katchery' to address public grievances

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.