UrduPoint.com

Camping A New Trend At NE China's Jilin Ski Resorts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Camping a new trend at NE China's Jilin ski resorts

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :With the simmering heat sweeping across many parts of China this year, a myriad of outdoor activities has become the latest buzz in the northeastern province of Jilin as businesses tap into the potential of ski resorts in the sweltering days.

The ski areas in Changchun, the capital of Jilin are more than what they used to be in winters. The city where is still months from being covered by snow is now bustled with camping tents, hot air balloons, barbecue grills, light shows and more.

Many people now take it as a weekend routine to go camping with their friends at ski resorts not far from the downtown area, where they climb, film short videos and attend music festivals. Benefiting from the camping fever, nearby bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) are often booked solid at weekends.

At Lianhuashan Eco-tourism Resort, tourists are able to enjoy the starry summer night in tents with a movable ceiling.

"We have been renowned for skiing, but we are also trying to catch up with the new trends," said Zhang Haizhi, director of the resort administration committee.

Lake Songhua Resort, another fashionable spot for camping in the city has been running summer recreation programs for five years. Events including camping, climbing and off-road races are favored by tourists, according to Huang Zhongrui, marketing head of the resort. "The Beijing Winter Olympics has drawn many people to know more about winter sports and ski resorts. This in turn brings them to what we are offering in the summer days," Huang noted.

More resort areas in the northeastern province are shifting from the seasonal profit pattern to a more extensive business model. As of now, more than half of the 54 ski resorts in Jilin are operating in summers with local policy support, a measure to widen their business exposure prior to the ice and snow seasons.

Related Topics

Snow Film And Movies Sports Music Business China Winters Jilin Changchun Beijing Olympics From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.