Can Biden Turn His Ship Before Midterms Storm?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Speaking in a windswept Atlantic port, Joe Biden touted recent infrastructure improvements making it easier to turn ships around. Half a year from a possible Democratic wreck in midterm elections, can he do the same for his presidency? "We got it done," Biden said to applause from local supporters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, recounting how before the government-funded project, cargo ships had to perform "tough parallel parking, man." The speech in the hardscrabble setting of a harbor maintenance hangar was part of a nationwide travel blitz aimed at regaining domestic political momentum after weeks consumed by the war in Ukraine.

New Hampshire on Tuesday, Oregon on Thursday, Seattle on Friday, Iowa and North Carolina last week: Air Force One is racking up the miles.

The Democrat is in a race against time ahead of November elections, when Republicans still in thrall to Biden's predecessor Donald Trump are widely expected to win control of Congress.

But while Biden has a jet and a bully pulpit, polls show that ever fewer Americans want to listen.

Poll analysis website Fivethirtyeight's average gives Biden 42 percent approval to 51 percent disapproval, the inverse of the approximately 54-35 approval/disapproval numbers he had in his first days as president.

Even discounting a shock Quinnipiac poll showing just 33 percent approval as an outlier, the president and his party are clearly in difficulty.

It's "the worst political environment that I've lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant," said Biden's 2020 campaign pollster, John Anzalone, predicting potentially cataclysmic midterm losses in the House of Representatives, although possibly saving the Senate.

