Can DR Congo leaders keep their pledge of free school?

Kinshasa, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :While youngsters began a new Primary school year in DR Congo this week, many parents were left to wonder whether authorities will keep a costly vow to make tuition free.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who took office in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January, pledged to allocate $2.6 billion (2.37 billion Euros) to primary education, or 40 percent of the vast country's annual budget.

His promise concerns more than 50,000 state primary schools and will affect millions of children so far deprived of education because their families cannot afford the fees.

The sums paid by parents include not only the costs of admission and facilities, but also teachers' wages.

Can the government cover these costs?"I don't know." Though he cut the symbolic ribbon to inaugurate a new primary school in central Kinshasa on Monday, Tshisekedi acknowledged that he could not say that his pledge had been carried out across sub-Saharan Africa's biggest nation.

"This will be a measure that will be truly definitive and universal in a few months," the president later told AFP on the sidelines of talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.