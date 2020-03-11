UrduPoint.com
Canada Announces Can$1 Billion To Counter Virus Impact

Wed 11th March 2020

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced the creation of a Can$1 billion fund to deal with the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

"It will provide funding to provinces and territories to help them prepare for any possibility and to mitigate risks to Canadians," Trudeau said at a news conference.

Canada has had one death so far from 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and has nearly 100 confirmed cases.

