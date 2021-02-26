Canada approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine: reports

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Canada has approved a third Covid-19 vaccine, greenlighting that of AstraZeneca, news reports said Friday.

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs.

The government has ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, local news reports said. The health ministry did not immediately respond to an AFP query seeking confirmation.