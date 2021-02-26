UrduPoint.com
Canada Approves AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine: Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Canada has approved a third Covid-19 vaccine, greenlighting that of AstraZeneca, news reports said Friday.

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs.

The government has ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, local news reports said. The health ministry did not immediately respond to an AFP query seeking confirmation.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

