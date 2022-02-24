UrduPoint.com

Canada Approves First Domestic Covid-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Canada approves first domestic Covid-19 vaccine

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian health authorities approved Thursday the first domestic Covid-19 vaccine, Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical firm Medicago and its partner GlaxoSmithKline announced.

This comes after more than 90 percent of Canadian adults have already received two jabs of other vaccines, but about half of the population has yet to get a booster shot.

Calling Health Canada's approval of its Covifenz vaccine "a significant milestone for Canada in the fight against the pandemic," Medicago chief executive Takashi Nagao said the company was already "manufacturing doses to start fulfilling its order." Ottawa had pre-ordered up to 76 million doses of Covifenz.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the development of the vaccine also marked a reversal of a decades-long decline in Canada's biomanufacturing capabilities, which the pandemic had exposed.

"This is the first authorized Covid-19 vaccine developed by a Canadian-based company, and the first that uses a plant-based protein technology," said a government statement.

Ottawa had previously approved six other Covid vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.

According to Health Canada, clinical trials have shown the two-dose Covifenz vaccine to be 71 percent effective in protecting adults aged 18 to 64 against coronavirus infections.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Company Ottawa Government GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

5 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>