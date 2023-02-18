(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) --:Health Canada updated its website on Friday announcing it has authorized the use of Moderna's Spikevax bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine in children and adolescents six to 17 years of age targeting the Omicron variant BA.1.

A booster dose of 50 micrograms may be administered in individuals 12 years of age and older at least 4 months after completing their Primary vaccine series or a previous booster dose and a booster dose of 25 micrograms in children 6 to 11 years of age at least 6 months after completing their primary vaccine series or a previous booster dose, Health Canada said.

"The authorization of a booster dose in children and adolescents is a critical step to broaden protection against the Omicron family of variants, and the emergence of new variants of concern in Canada," said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, in a news release.