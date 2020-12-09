Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Ottawa, Canada, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Canada on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, days after Britain became the first country to greenlight and roll it out.

"Today, Canada reached a critical milestone in its fight against Covid-19 with the authorization of the first Covid-19 vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement.

The vaccine, it added, had undergone a fast-tracked review, which concluded that it met "stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada."