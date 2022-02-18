Canada arrests one of trucker protest leaders: movement

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :One of the leaders of the trucker-led protest against Covid rules clogging the streets of Canada's capital was arrested Thursday, the movement said on its official Twitter account.

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy," did not resist as she was taken into police custody.

Hours earlier, when Ottawa police gave protesters a final warning to leave or face arrest, Lich posted a video saying she expected to be arrested.