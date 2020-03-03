UrduPoint.com
Canada Asks Travelers From Iran To Self-isolate Due To Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Canada asks travelers from Iran to self-isolate due to virus

Ottawa, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Canada on Monday asked travelers arriving from Iran -- one of the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus epidemic -- to self-isolate at home for 14 days, even if they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Health authorities asked Canadians to avoid any non-essential travel to Iran and the northern region of Italy, which have both emerged as major hotspots for the infection.

The respiratory illness has killed 66 people in Iran with more than 1,500 confirmed infections.

Many cases in Canada had been linked to the Iran outbreak, Canadian chief medical officer Theresa Tam told reporters.

Canada had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection as of Monday evening.

