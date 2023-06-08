Canada awaits wildfire help, as thousands more may flee

Montreal, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Canada's Quebec province, hit hard by unprecedented wildfires that have ravaged the country, on Wednesday eagerly awaited the arrival of reinforcements from abroad to help beat back blazes that are overwhelming its firefighting capacity.

After major flareups in the country's west in May, firefighting efforts recently shifted to Nova Scotia on the Atlantic coast, before this week moving to Quebec, which is now the epicenter of the crisis.

The province, which is struggling to put out 150 fires, most of them listed as out of control, is hoping extra personnel, along with rain, may provide some relief.

But Quebec Premier Francois Legault lamented that no significant rain is forecast before Monday evening, and worried about a shortage of resources.

"With the current hands, we can fight about 40 fires at a time," he told a news conference.

Quebec has deployed hundreds of firefighters, with help expected from France and the United States in the coming days.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this has been "the worst wildfire season we've ever had right across the country." Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather in recent years, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.

- 3.

8 million hectares scorched - As of Wednesday, about 3.8 million hectares had been scorched and more than 20,000 people remained displaced across Canada, but that figure was expected to rise as thousands more in Quebec were ordered to leave their homes by the end of the day.

Among them, Nancy Desaulniers said in a Facebook post that she, her partner and their two dogs fled their home in the town of Chibougamau at 2 am Wednesday.

"We decided to leave by boat, which allowed us to bring important belongings," she said.

"It's very stressful," Daniel Harvey, a resident of Chapais, a neighboring town that is preparing to be evacuated, told La Presse newspaper.

He said he gathered up "important papers, hard drives, photos. We don't know what will happen, so we hato act as if" everything could burn.

Legault noted that evacuation orders are likely to stay in place until at least early next week.

The French-speaking Canadian province has recorded 438 wildfires since the beginning of the year, more than double the average over the past decade for the same period.

Smoke from the Quebec fires has spread far and wide, choking the capital Ottawa, and prompting air quality alerts in Toronto and in several US cities, including New York, where the Manhattan skyline was barely visible.