Canada bans travel from seven African countries over new Covid strain

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Canada on Friday banned travelers from seven African countries -- Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe -- over concerns about the spread of a new Covid strain.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement, joining a step taken by several other countries, after the World Health Organization declared the recently discovered B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 to be a "variant of concern," renaming it Omicron.