Canada Bans Travelers From Southern Africa Due To Concerns Over New COVID-19 Variant

Canada bans travelers from southern Africa due to concerns over new COVID-19 variant

OTTAWA, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Canada announced on Sunday banning the entry of foreigners who have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days due to increasing concerns over a new variant of COVID-19.

The southern African countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said anyone who has traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days is being asked to quarantine now and to go for a COVID-19 test.

Those individuals must remain in quarantine until they receive a negative result, Duclos said at a press conference in Ottawa.

Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada from the region through another country must take a negative COVID-19 test in the third country. They will also be tested upon arrival in Canada, Duclos said.

