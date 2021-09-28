UrduPoint.com

Canada Bishops Pledge Can$30mn For Survivors Of Residential Schools

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Montreal, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Canada's Catholic bishops on Monday pledged Can$30 million to support initiatives for survivors of the residential schools for indigenous children the church once ran, after issuing a formal apology last week.

The funds will be released over five years "to address the suffering experienced in Canada's residential schools," said the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) in a statement.

The initiative "will support meaningful projects across Canada and make a significant difference in addressing the historical and ongoing trauma caused by the residential school system," said Bishop Raymond Poisson, president of the CCCB.

Last Friday, the bishops expressed their "profound remorse" and offered "unequivocal" apologies to indigenous peoples after the discovery in recent months of more than 1,000 graves near former boarding schools run by the Catholic Church.

In Canada, which has been shaken by the revelations, many voices were raised last summer to demand an apology from the Church and even from the Pope himself.

The anonymous graves were uncovered near former Catholic residential schools, shedding light on a dark chapter in Canadian history and its policy of forced assimilation of First Nations.

In total, some 150,000 Indian, Metis and Inuit children were enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in 139 of the residential schools across Canada, spending months or years isolated from the families.

