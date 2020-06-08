UrduPoint.com
Canada Border Opens To Foreign Families Of Canadians

Ottawa, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Thousands of foreign nationals will be able to reunite with their families in Canada after the government on Monday moved to exempt them from its travel ban.

The border was closed to all non-essential travellers in mid-March to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In late May, the prohibition was extended until at least June 21.

"This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse or a child for mom and dad," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a daily news conference.

"We hear that," he said. "That's why we're bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada." Canadian media reported several cases of families being separated by the border, including an American looking to join his Canadian wife in Canada for the birth of their first child.

The exemption is to take effect at 11:59 pm Monday (0359 GMT Tuesday) and applies to non-Canadian spouses, children, parents or guardians of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement.

The travellers must not have or show symptoms of the new coronavirus, must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, and plan to stay in Canada at least 15 days.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the measure will not mean people will be allowed into the country for a weekend visit, for example, "to attend a personal or social gathering.""The purpose of this measure is not to allow people to come and go into Canada whenever they like, but rather to help Canadian families reunite during this unprecedented time," he said.

Anyone travelling from abroad will also still be required to obtain the usual permits, including visas or electronic travel authorization.

