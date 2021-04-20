Canada budgets Can$101.4 bn to boost pandemic economic recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday Can$101.4 billion (US$80.9 billion) in spending to help Canada's battered economy recover from the pandemic and set a greener course with a new climate target.

The government's budget deficit will fall to Can$154.7 billion in 2021-22, after ending the last fiscal year on March 31 with a record Can$354.2 billion shortfall -- below prior estimates, but up tenfold from 2019.