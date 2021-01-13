UrduPoint.com
Canada Buys Additional 20 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Canada buys additional 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Canada announced Tuesday a deal to secure an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which would allow for more than half of Canadians to be inoculated before summer.

The American and German pharmaceutical giants will also accelerate deliveries of their jointly-developed vaccine over the coming months, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.

"Between mid-April and June, we will have enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 million people," or more than half of Canada's population of 38 million, he said.

This -- along with the parallel rollout of a Moderna vaccine in December -- puts Canada "on track to have every Canadian who wants a vaccine receive one by September," he added.

Hedging bets, Canada has ordered and placed options with seven pharmaceutical firms for more than 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in total.

As of Tuesday, Canada counted more than 673,000 Covid-19 cases and 17,000 deaths.

