Canada Capital Police Warn Protest Stragglers 'determined,' 'volatile'

Published February 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ottawa, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Most protesters who recently packed the streets of Canada's capital and jarred locals with loud honking trucks have left, but the stragglers are "determined" and "volatile," police warned Wednesday.

Around 15,000 rowdy protesters opposed to Canada's Covid-19 vaccine mandate and other public health measures converged on Ottawa's downtown over the weekend, according to a police estimate, bringing the city to a virtual standstill.

While their numbers dwindled midweek, they are expected to surge again, possibly into the thousands this weekend, as well as spread to other parts of the country.

"Most demonstrators have left. What remains is a highly determined and highly volatile group of unlawful individuals," Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Trish Ferguson told a briefing.

The capital's police chief Peter Sloly suggested the Canadian military may need to be called in to help clear them.

"We're looking at every single option, including military aid to civil power," he said.

Sloly noted that Canada has only called in the military twice in its history to quell domestic unrest -- in a standoff with Indigenous protesters in 1990, and after a Quebec politician and a British diplomat were kidnapped by a militant Quebec separatist group in 1970.

Quebec Deputy Premier Pierre Laporte was strangled to death by his captors.

"None of the options create a beautiful, elegant, simple, safe solution," Sloly said.

The military option, in particular, "would come with massive risks."

