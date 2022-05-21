UrduPoint.com

Canada Celebrates Political Icon 'Hurricane Hazel', Aged 101

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Canada celebrates political icon 'Hurricane Hazel', aged 101

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Hazel McCallion, 101, was recently reappointed to the board of Canada's largest airport as she forges ahead with a career that has included being a city mayor for 36 years and playing professional hockey.

Her tenacity earned her the nickname "Hurricane Hazel." "I don't know how it came about (that) they call me 'Hurricane Hazel,'" she said in an interview with AFP at a Mississauga, Ontario exhibit celebrating her life, adding with a boisterous laugh: "I know I move quickly." And nothing seems to stop her. Throughout her long life, she says she followed the mantra: work hard and be prepared.

"Hard work never killed anybody, my mother told me that," she said. "If you want to go anywhere you have to work hard." Born in 1921, in Port Daniel, Quebec, Hazel is the youngest of five children. Her father worked in the fishing industry while her mother was a nurse.

She left the family farm at age 16 to continue her education, before taking up secretarial work during the Second World War at a Montreal engineering firm.

She also played on a professional women's hockey team for two seasons, losing two teeth while earning Can$5 (US$4) per match, which she described as "a princely sum in those days." In 1951, she married Sam McCallion with whom she had three children.

"She wasn't always there, but she was there when she needed to be," recalled her son Peter McCallion, describing her as a "wonderful" grandmother to her only granddaughter.

Inspired by former Ottawa mayor Charlotte Whitton -- the first female mayor of a major Canadian city -- and Margaret Thatcher, she entered politics in the 1960s.

In 1978, she won the mayoralty of Mississauga on the shores of Lake Ontario, neighbouring Toronto -- helped at the polls by her refusal to be baited by her opponent's sexist remarks during the campaign.

Today, she spurns questions on gender and politics. "It has not been difficult at all. I have been supported by men both in business and in politics," she said, adding that she's been "fortunate." McCallion has left an indelible mark on Mississauga, which has dramatically changed over the past decades as it grew to become Canada's seventh largest city.

She had been in office only a few months when a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in a populated area of the city, and erupted in flames.

McCallion gained a national profile for managing the mass evacuation of 220,000 residents, in which nobody died or was seriously injured.

"To live a happy life you have to be very positive and you have to feel that you're contributing. You can't think of 'me' all the time," she says, explaining her commitment to public service.

She would be re-elected 11 more times to lead the city of Mississauga, making her one of Canada's longest serving mayors.

According to Tom Urbaniak, author of a book on Mississauga under her watch, her longevity in politics is due to her strong personality and accessibility, but also "her down-to-Earth populism" and outspokenness.

"Hazel McCallion leans towards conservatism but she is extremely pragmatic," said the Cape Breton University professor, who noted her support for political parties of all stripes.

The self-described "builder" was voted most popular mayor, before retiring three years later at age 93.

A stamp collector, McCallion says she enjoys gardening and making videos for charitable causes, and keeps up with the news, wearing a yellow and blue ribbon on her lapel to show support for Ukraine at war.

"I've lived one hundred years and I've never felt so negative about what is happening in the world today," she laments. "It's very disturbing."

Related Topics

Hockey Injured World Business Ukraine Education Canada Married Died Ottawa Toronto Ontario Lead Charlotte Women World War Family All Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meeting ..

Senior US Official to Visit UK, Norway for Meetings With Military Leaders - Pent ..

8 hours ago
 State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Betw ..

State Department Says Not Time for Engagement Between US, Russian Officials

8 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese ..

Govt taking steps to enhance security for Chinese nationals: FO

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl ..

IGP takes notice of acid attack on two women, girl in Sahiwal

8 hours ago
 Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, ..

Blinken Hosts Kazakh Foreign Minister for Ukraine, Energy, Trade Talks

8 hours ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.