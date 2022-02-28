Canada closes airspace to all Russian carriers

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Canada has closed its airspace to all Russian carriers in protest at the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ottawa announced Sunday.

But the ban was quickly tested when, according to Canadian officials, a plane operated by Russian airline Aeroflot flew over the country.

Aeroflot flight 111 had departed Miami, Florida, bound for Moscow.

Announcing the measure earlier in the day, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: "We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine."