Canada closes border except to Canadians, Americans: Trudeau

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Canada is closing its borders to foreign travellers, except Americans, in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

"All Canadians, as much as possible, should also stay home," he told a news conference outside his residence where he and his family are self-isolating after his wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19.