Canada Completes Its First Sudan Evacuation Flights

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Canadian officials announced Thursday the completion of their country's first two military flights out of war-torn Sudan carrying evacuees.

Defense Minister Anita Anand told a news conference in Nova Scotia province -- home to Canada's Atlantic navy fleet -- "A first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has taken place using an RCAF (Royal Canadian Air Force) CC-130 Hercules aircraft." Foreign Minister Melanie Joly later updated that a second flight had departed Sudan, bringing to more than 200 the total number of Canadians who have fled since fighting erupted between the African country's army and a paramilitary force.

The two military transport planes carried out 45 and 73 passengers, respectively, including Canadians and nationals from allied countries, officials said.

Dozens of Canadians previously hitched a ride out of the country aboard allies' flights.

Efforts are ongoing "to ensure the maximum number of Canadians can be evacuated as soon as possible," Anand said, with additional evacuations planned "over the next number of days." Out of 1,700 Canadians in Sudan registered with Canada's foreign ministry, 800 have requested help leaving the country, according to officials.

Most of them are in the capital Khartoum.

After facing criticisms over its slow response, Ottawa deployed 200 troops to the region to assist with evacuations, along with two military transport aircraft and two warships.

"There are a number of challenges on the ground given the very volatile situation in Sudan," said Anand, including securing landing spots amid a surge of evacuation flights.

Canadian military planners are considering alternatives to airlifts, she said, but warned also that travel by land or sea "may pose additional risks." Joly said she had arranged safe passage for Canadians fleeing the violence through Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Meanwhile, Ottawa introduced this week new immigration measures to allow Sudanese temporary residents currently in Canada and unable to return home due to the fighting to stay longer.

The Canadian government said it would also prioritize processing of temporary and permanent residence applications that have already been filed by people in Sudan.

