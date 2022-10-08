UrduPoint.com

Canada Confirm 1,411 Monkey Pox Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

DAMASCUS, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) --:Canada has confirmed 1,411 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday.

Of the confirmed cases, 674 are from Ontario, 521 from Quebec, 167 from British Columbia, 41 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, said the health agency.

The rollout of second doses in Canada started this week. The second dose, only for people who do not have symptoms, can be administered 28 days after the first.

