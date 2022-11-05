UrduPoint.com

Canada Confirms 1,444 Monkeypox Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Canada confirms 1,444 monkeypox cases

OTTAWA, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Canada has confirmed 1,444 cases of monkeypox, including 42 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday.

Of the confirmed cases, 688 are from Ontario, 525 from Quebec, 179 from British Columbia, 41 from Alberta, six from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, said the health agency.

Monkeypox case increases remain low in Canada and there have been only nine new cases for the past week.

Second doses of the monkeypox vaccine are rolling out in the country. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended monkeypox vaccine to be used as a preventative, two-dose vaccine for those at risk of exposure, with the second dose, only for people who do not have symptoms, to be administered 28 days after the first.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person.

Related Topics

Canada Ontario Columbia Brunswick From

Recent Stories

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

9 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

9 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

9 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

9 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.