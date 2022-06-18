UrduPoint.com

Canada Confirms 168 Cases Of Monkeypox

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Canada confirms 168 cases of monkeypox

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam confirmed a total of 168 cases of monkeypox in the country as of Friday.

Speaking at a health briefing, the top doctor said that these confirmed cases had been reported nationally, including two cases from British Columbia, four from Alberta, 21 from Ontario and 141 from Quebec.

"We continue to monitor and respond to the evolving monkeypox situation, including supporting provinces and territories in their efforts to roll out targeted vaccination campaigns," Tam said, adding that they are working to raise awareness of how the virus is transmitted.

According to her, among the cases for whom information is available and has been reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada, all cases are male and ages range from 20 to 69 years.

Related Topics

Canada Doctor Male Ontario Columbia All From Top

Recent Stories

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

22 minutes ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

1 hour ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

1 hour ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

2 hours ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

2 hours ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.